NFL World Reacts To This Week's Major Snow Forecast

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The snow in Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in Orchard Park might have been the appetizer for the real snowstorm to come.

The Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday with the Dolphins seeking to sweep the Bills. But they might have to brave a small blizzard in order to do so.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo is reporting that a "lake snow event" is possible for the Saturday night tilt. “There is high potential for lake effect snow east and northeast of both lakes Erie and Ontario Saturday through Sunday,” weather forecasters have said.

Bills fans are practically licking their lips at the idea of getting to play the Dolphins in the snow after having faced them in brutal September heat earlier this year:

The Buffalo Bills are fortunate that they beat the Jets and the Dolphins lost to the Chargers yesterday. Were that not the case, Saturday's game would be for the lead in the AFC East.

But as it stands, even a loss to the Dolphins wouldn't be enough to knock them off their perch this week.

Nevertheless, wins at this point in the year are crucial as the contenders start to distinguish themselves and vie for the coveted top seat in their conferences.

The Bills can hardly afford a loss as they hold a narrow lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. But neither can the Dolphins in their Wildcard pursuit.