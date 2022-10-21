NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night's Taylor Swift Appearance
On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals hosted the New Orleans Saints in a matchup of 2-4 NFC teams.
The first half of action delivered some excitement football fans haven't seen from a Thursday night game in some time. However, it was a break in the action during the third quarter that had everyone talking.
Taylor Swift popped up on TV's around the nation to preview her new visual album that drops in just over an hour.
It's safe to say Taylor Swift fans around the globe were waiting for Thursday night's announcement and they couldn't contain their excitement.
"these football bros don't know how many swifties are shaking and crying while watching them play waiting to see taylor swift," joked another fan.
Fans will have to wait just a bit longer before the album, titled "Midnights" drops at - you guessed it - midnight.