NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s 49ers-Rams Tickets News

The Los Angeles Rams could be in trouble vs. the 49ers on Sunday night.

The last time the Rams and 49ers met was just a few short weeks ago in Week 18. The Niners fell behind 17-0 before storming back to win 27-24 in overtime, clinching a playoff berth in the process.

There was one big factor working against Los Angeles that week: crowd noise. Despite playing on the road, the 49ers were practically the home team because of how many fans wearing the red and gold stormed into SoFi. It’s probably going to happen again this Sunday.

StubHub announced on Thursday that the Rams-49ers game is on track to be the No. 1 seller in the site’s history. What does that mean? It probably means thousands of 49ers fans have bought up tickets for the game.