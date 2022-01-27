NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s 49ers-Rams Tickets News

The Los Angeles Rams could be in trouble vs. the 49ers on Sunday night.
The last time the Rams and 49ers met was just a few short weeks ago in Week 18. The Niners fell behind 17-0 before storming back to win 27-24 in overtime, clinching a playoff berth in the process.
There was one big factor working against Los Angeles that week: crowd noise. Despite playing on the road, the 49ers were practically the home team because of how many fans wearing the red and gold stormed into SoFi. It’s probably going to happen again this Sunday.
StubHub announced on Thursday that the Rams-49ers game is on track to be the No. 1 seller in the site’s history. What does that mean? It probably means thousands of 49ers fans have bought up tickets for the game.
“Looks like the Rams trying to limit who can buy tickets backfired and actually caused 49ers fans to go even harder for NFCCG seats,” one fan said.
Looks like the Rams trying to limit who can buy tickets backfired and actually caused 49ers fans to go even harder for NFCCG seats. https://t.co/h5MO20MkZL
— Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) January 27, 2022
“This usually happens when the road team’s fans buy up the tickets so get ready for an extremely pro 49ers crowd,” another commented.
This usually happens when the road team's fans buy up the tickets so get ready for an extremely pro 49ers crowd https://t.co/y80C0Yv5EK
— Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) January 27, 2022
“Rams fans have to be miserable seeing this,” a fan said.
Rams fans have to be miserable seeing this. https://t.co/AaDug47qgP
— Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 27, 2022
It’s entirely plausible SoFi Stadium becomes a home environment for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.