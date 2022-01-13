NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Amari Cooper News

With the playoffs just about set to begin, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has been fined by the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the NFL has fined Cooper $14,650 for violating COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players.

Cooper attended a Dallas Mavericks game last week. Per Archer’s report, Cooper was not wearing a mask while at the game.

The league’s COVID-19 protocols state, “A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event unless he is seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than 10 people in that separate seating section.”

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was at the Mavericks game with Cooper. However, he was not fined because he’s vaccinated.

NFL fans are sharing their thoughts on this situation on social media.

“That was an expensive $30,000 court side seat if you include the fine with taxes etc.,” someone said in response to the news.

Of course, there are some fans who don’t agree with the NFL’s decision.

“Give me a break,” one fan said.

“He said he was eating and drinking,” another fan said. “He can’t do that with a mask on.”

Cooper has not yet commented on the NFL’s fine.

We’ll see Cooper in action this Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers.