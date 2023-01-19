NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Brian Flores Announcement

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: Assistant coach Brian Flores of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores has been a busy man.

Just about every team with a defensive coordinator opening has requested to speak with him. On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons were added to that growing list.

"The #Falcons interviewed #Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores for their vacant DC job," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said.

Fans think it would be a great hire.

"The #Falcons have interviewed Vic Fangio and Brian Flores for the DC job. Arthur Smith is smart," one person said.

"I’ll take Flores or Fangio," added another.

Others think Flores is waiting to be a head coach again.

"I didn’t think Flores was gonna be looking for a DC job. He’s good enough to be a HC. Brian Flores is miles clear of Joe Barry," one fan said.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL in the offseason, a move that may have cost him a better job. He eventually signed on with the Steelers, but is clearly ready for a larger role.