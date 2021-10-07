The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Christian McCaffrey News

Christian McCaffrey catches a pass for the Carolina Panthers.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers catches an eight-yard touchdown pass and run from Cam Newton (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 02, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

After just one week of missed action, Christian McCaffrey could make his return to the gridiron this weekend.

The Carolina Panthers’ superstar running back suffered a non-contact hamstring injury during the first half of his team’s Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans and did not return to the game. Though his injury was later diagnosed as a less than Grade 1 strain, multiple reports had him missing at least the next few weeks.

But now after missing just one Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, McCaffrey is “definitely” confident he has a chance to return in Week 5, per Panthers insider Joe Person.

Some fans are thrilled to see McCaffrey make a possible return. Others feel he should wait it out and rest at least another week.

After an astounding 2019 season that saw him lead the league in total touches (403), total yards (2,392) and total touchdowns (19), McCaffrey missed the majority of the 2020 season with a variety of injuries. Before he suffered his hamstring injury in Week 3, the fifth-year running back was off to a solid start in 2021 — logging 364 total yards and a touchdown.

If McCaffrey is able to return this weekend, it will be against a Philadelphia Eagles team that just allowed 42 points and 200 rushing yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

