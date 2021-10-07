NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Christian McCaffrey News

After just one week of missed action, Christian McCaffrey could make his return to the gridiron this weekend.

The Carolina Panthers’ superstar running back suffered a non-contact hamstring injury during the first half of his team’s Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans and did not return to the game. Though his injury was later diagnosed as a less than Grade 1 strain, multiple reports had him missing at least the next few weeks.

But now after missing just one Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, McCaffrey is “definitely” confident he has a chance to return in Week 5, per Panthers insider Joe Person.

Some fans are thrilled to see McCaffrey make a possible return. Others feel he should wait it out and rest at least another week.

Let the speculation begin https://t.co/SUuadcplgu — Christian Audi (@TheEpicAudi) October 7, 2021

CMC saw the state of the Eagles LB group and thought, yes please! https://t.co/CFywCUFMwP — Brits Guide To The NFL (@BritsGuideNFL) October 7, 2021

Why don't you rest up another week, partner. https://t.co/p0x3eSZZQs — Kaine (@ObiWanKaineobi) October 7, 2021

Honestly… please don’t rush my number one overall pick back too soon plz https://t.co/rhe72wqYOf — Trenton Corn (@trenton_corn) October 7, 2021

if he’s active that’s great… but i don’t want to see CMC on the field on Sunday https://t.co/KR7fP8qV0G — 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 (@BamPlzShoot) October 7, 2021

Please don't rush back CMC 🙏🏼 wait till you 100% https://t.co/bb6XlA1cyM — David Portillo (@D_Portillo_0) October 7, 2021

After an astounding 2019 season that saw him lead the league in total touches (403), total yards (2,392) and total touchdowns (19), McCaffrey missed the majority of the 2020 season with a variety of injuries. Before he suffered his hamstring injury in Week 3, the fifth-year running back was off to a solid start in 2021 — logging 364 total yards and a touchdown.

If McCaffrey is able to return this weekend, it will be against a Philadelphia Eagles team that just allowed 42 points and 200 rushing yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.