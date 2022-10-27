NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Concerning Ezekiel Elliott News

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott appears to be trending in the wrong direction heading into Week 8.

The Dallas Cowboys running back, who suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and thigh bruise in Week 7, missed his second practice in a row on Thursday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"We got a bye next week…Let him get two weeks off to heal. If you can’t beat the Bears without him we got bigger issues," one fan wrote.

"Sit him through the bye week, let Pollard loose this weekend!" another added.

"TONY. POLLARD. SEASON," another said.

Elliott suffered his MCL sprain and thigh bruise during the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions. Head coach Mike McCarthy has not yet ruled his running back out for this weekend's matchup against the Chicago Bears, but things aren't looking promising.

“Trying to get stiffness out and get with training staff and seeing where it can get. I don’t know right now,” Elliott said when asked yesterday if he'll play this weekend, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr. “We still have a lot of time before Sunday. Just focused on getting on getting this knee as healthy as I can.”

With the Cowboys' bye week hitting in Week 9, it wouldn't be a surprise if Elliott sat out this week and took advantage of some extra recovery time.