NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Davante Adams News

It’s official: the Green Bay Packers will be without wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.
Adams has been on the COVID-19 list all week. The Packers superstar wide receiver needed to have back-to-back negative tests in order to play on Thursday night.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that hasn’t happened.
“Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols by tonight and is out vs the #AZCardinals, sources say. He did not travel, so this was likely. Now for sure,” he reported on Thursday afternoon.
This is not surprising, but it’s still a crushing blow for the Packers, who will be without several key players on Thursday evening.
Packers fans are understandably upset.
“Major pain,” one fan tweeted.
“Not to be a Debbie Downer, but at what point do we start worrying about his availability for KC?” another fan added.
Aaron Rodgers will have his work cut out for him on Thursday night. Adams is not the only key player the Packers will be missing this evening.
*Davante Adams placed on COVID-19 list*
*Allen Lazard placed on COVID-19 list*
The Cardinals are set to be missing a key player, too. JJ Watt is officially out for Thursday night and it’s possible he’ll miss the rest of the season.
Kickoff between Arizona and Green Bay is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.