NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Jaguars News

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be in for a major front office shakeup.

According to reports from NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, “momentum is gaining” for a possible hire of former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. In this new position, Spielman would reportedly report directly to owner Shad Khan and rank above current GM Trent Baalke.

Momentum is gaining in Jacksonville for former Vikings GM Rick Spielman to ultimately get a football position that reports directly to owner Shad Khan and is above GM Trent Baalke. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2022

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to what would be an interesting dynamic in Jacksonville.

Plenty of Jaguars fans seem to want to get rid of Baalke all together.

“I guess this would work, but what the hell does Baalke have on Khan? I don’t understand how hard it is to get rid of this guy,” one fan wrote.

“But why..is he going to be the one to FIRE Baalke. Why does it seem like this is a safety blanket,” another added.

“What’s the point of keeping Baalke then?” another asked.

Rick Spielman was a high-ranking executive for the Vikings for 16 years before he was fired just a few weeks back. The Jaguars, who are still on the hunt for their new head coach, would look to his veteran leadership to help the organization get back on track.