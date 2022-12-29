NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Jalen Hurts Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field at the end of the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There's a new update on Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts and it's probably the best one we've seen in over a week.

Video from Eagles training this afternoon shows Hurts throwing at the start of practice. It's the first time since suffering his shoulder joint sprain that he's thrown the ball in practice.

Details on the extent of Hurts' practice time will be released later in the day. But it would be a pleasant surprise if he was anything better than limited in practice.

The Eagles shouldn't feel an overwhelming urge to rush Hurts back onto the field regardless. Gardner Minshew was solid as his replacement in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, albeit in a loss.

Eagles fans are still thrilled to see Hurts back on the football field though.

Jalen Hurts has been a top candidate for the NFL MVP award for most of the year. He's 13-1 as a starter with 35 touchdowns passing and rushing.

These final few games could have been an opportunity for him to solidify his case for the top award in the NFL. But it seems more likely that the Eagles will try to rest him for the playoffs.

Will Jalen Hurts play again in the regular season, or is he still a long way from coming back?