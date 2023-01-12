NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Lamar Jackson Update

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens made it back to the playoffs this year thanks in no small part to how quickly Lamar Jackson got them out in front to start the season. Unfortunately, his prospects for the playoffs this weekend aren't looking good.

During Thursday's practice, Jackson was not participating. He has been dealing with injuries for over a month now and his status for Sunday remains very much in doubt even if the team won't say as much yet.

The good news for the Ravens is that primary backup Tyler Huntley did some early throwing after not practicing at all on Wednesday. That bodes well for him getting the start over undrafted rookie Anthony Brown against the Bengals this weekend.

Even so, Ravens have largely conceded that they can't win without Lamar Jackson. Many are taking to Twitter and crying over the state of their franchise right now while more casual fans are upset that they don't get to see Jackson duel Bengals QB Joe Burrow:

Lamar Jackson went 8-4 as a starter this season and improved a bit on his lackluster production from last season. He improved his touchdown rate while cutting down on turnovers, all while continuing to be dynamic as a runner.

In his absence, the Ravens went just 2-3, failing to score more than 17 points in a game during that final stretch of games.

Against a team like the Bengals that can win in a number of ways, the Ravens will be hard-pressed to score - let alone win - without their franchise quarterback.

What are the odds that Jackson starts against the Bengals?