NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Odell Beckham News

Another day, another Odell Beckham Jr. update in Cleveland.

Beckham Jr. remained with the Browns following the NFL trade deadline, despite some chatter of a potential move. However, it remains possible that Beckham has played his final game for the AFC North franchise.

The star wide receiver had an excused absence at practice on Wednesday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly informed his players that Beckham was essentially off the team. Thursday’s update appears to confirm that.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Beckham will have another excused absence at practice on Thursday.

“Odell Beckham will be excused from practice again today, source says. We’ll see where this goes but talks continue,” he reports.

It’s getting to the point where many are calling for the Browns to just release the former star wide receiver.

“Just cut him. This whole process is so dumb. The relationship is shot,” one fan tweeted.

“Just cut him already. This isn’t helping your franchise,” another fan tweeted.

“This is why I appreciate Bill Belichick. For instance, he knew that the team and Stephon Gilmore wouldn’t come to a resolution on their contract dispute, so he moved on. If the Browns don’t want Odell, just move on,” another fan tweeted.

If the Browns do release Beckham, there are already a couple of potential landing spots.

The Saints and the Raiders, among other teams, are believed to have interest.

Beckham was an elite wide receiver in New York, but he’s yet to replicate that success in Cleveland. Perhaps it will happen with his next team.