NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Russell Wilson Practice News

Russell Wilson was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

That being said, the Denver Broncos quarterback still intends to take the field this weekend despite the hamstring injury that held him out in Week 7.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Mr. Unlimited sounds like he’s pretty limited," one fan wrote.

"Feed me the 'Russell Wilson further aggravated injury doing high knees on airplane' headline," another said.

"For all the jokes, I do hope international fans get to see Wilson in action on Sunday," another added.

Wilson has yet to impress during his first season with the Broncos organization. The veteran quarterback and his Denver squad are 2-5 on the season — losing each of their last four games.

After missing last week's loss to the New York Jets, Wilson will look to bounce back in this weekend's special London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET in Wembley Stadium.