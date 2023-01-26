NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Sean Payton Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Sean Payton former head coach of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 25, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sean Payton is in contact with multiple teams ahead of the 2023 season — not including the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite speculation about the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are not considering Payton as a candidate to take over as sideline leader in Dallas.

When it comes to Payton's actual job prospects, the mention of an unnamed "intriguing developing team" has also captured the attention of NFL fans.

"As for Sean Payton, I’m told the #Cowboys have had zero contact with him nor have the #Saints with the #Cowboys. Just putting this one to bed. Payton still engaged in conversations with multiple teams including an intriguing developing team," NFL insider Jane Slater reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Putting it to bed, until next season of course," one fan wrote.

"This is the second time a reporter has mentioned an intriguing developing team for the services of Sean Payton. Can't help but wonder which organization is working behind their current head coach's back," another said.

"Why are folks not naming said team? Are they paying these folks to not tell us? Gotta be strictly to keep our attention held on this. Lol," another added.

Payton has interviewed for four of the five current head coaching vacancies: the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.