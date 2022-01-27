NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Vic Fangio News

In a day packed full of head coaching news, some interesting details involving the Jaguars’ search have been revealed.

When the Jags’ private jet touched down in Denver earlier this week, many believed it was to pick up prospective candidate Nathaniel Hackett from his Broncos interview. But, according to recent reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, that was not the case.

The plane was reportedly there to pick up recently-fired Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who has now reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job in Jacksonville.

When the Jaguars private plane was in Denver on Monday, it wasn't there to take Nathaniel Hackett to Jacksonville for an interview; it was there to pick up former Broncos HC Vic Fangio, who has interviewed for Jaguars' HC job, per league sources. Fangio is a candidate for Jaguars — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

This surprising news has caused a frenzy around the NFL world.

“Of course the Jaguars would see a guy who just got fired and think that he’s the perfect person for them,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Baalke trying to add another candidate back in the mix to save himself. And you know it’ll work,” another added.

“Byron Leftwich doesn’t want the clown Trent Baalke making personnel decisions for him and as a result the #Jaguars are probably going to choose Vic Fangio only because he’s mushy with Baalke. And then ruin Trevor Lawrence’s career as a result. What a bleeping joke,” another said.

Byron Leftwich is a fan-favorite and lead candidate to claim the Jaguars’ head coaching job. But, there’s one major snag in finalizing a deal. The Buccaneers offensive coordinator reportedly wants GM Trent Baalke fired so he can have full control of the team’s roster.

If the Jags organization denies Leftwich this request and goes with a combination of Vic Fangio and Trent Baalke, it’s clear there’s going to be countless angry fans in Jacksonville.