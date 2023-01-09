NFL World Reacts To Titans' Coaching Moves

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans sideline is going to be looking a lot different in 2023.

After a dismal end to the season, the team announced that its moved on from four different assistants: offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills coach Erik Frazier.

"I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee," head coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. "Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff."

The NFL world reacted to the Titans' coaching shakeup on Twitter.

"Todd was the opposing defense's secret weapon," a user replied.

"That bum running up the middle on 24-28 first downs in a win and get in game finally did him in! This is better that making the playoffs and possibly getting stuck with him another year 100%," a fan said of Downing.

"Really surprised about Downing," commented Jon Reed. "Thought he got an unfair shake."

"This is like winning the lottery."

Tennessee will have plenty of spots to fill starting today.