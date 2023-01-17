NFL World Reacts To Titans General Manager Decision

Shortly after reports surfaced that the Titans had narrowed their general manager search to three names, it appears they've made a decision.

Per Dianna Russini of ESPN, "The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their new [GM]."

Carthon was in the running with the Bear's Ian Cunningham and Tennessee's interim general manager Ryan Cowden.

The NFL world reacted to the Titans decision on Tuesday.

"My preference was Ian Cunningham," said Tennessee columnist Mike Herndon. "But Ran Carthon was my #2. Really good hire and there might not be an organization that I'd want to emulate more than the 49ers right now. I'm in."

"A former Gator RB gets the gig as Titans GM," tweeted WUFT sports anchor Will Levenson. "Carthon racked up 1,864 total yards and 12 TDs in four years at Florida. Now in Tennessee, Carthon might have a chance to draft a former Gator QB in Anthony Richardson this April."

"49ers have done great things in their personnel department," commented Steve Layman. "Titans tapping into that with the hire of Ran Carthon as general manager."

"Hell yeah! Got some fresh eyes on the org! Looking forward to the draft! Excited to see what he can do for the Titans," a fan replied.

It is a new era for Tennessee's front office.