NFL World Reacts To Titans' Quarterback Announcement

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: A helmet rests on the ground at the Tennessee Titans rookie camp on May 16, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

With their playoff hopes on the line this Saturday and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans have made their decision on who will start under center in their division title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Joshua Dobbs will get the starting nod against the Jaguars. Dobbs made his first career start this past Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys and looked competent in the 27-13 loss.

The former fourth-round pick at least looked more polished as an NFL quarterback than rookie Malik Willis. His passing numbers in just one start were largely better than Willis' three starts - and Dobbs was only signed last month.

For many fans, this decision says far more about Willis than it does about Dobbs. But just about everyone agrees that the Jaguars now look like locks to win the game - potentially by a huge margin:

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of an absolutely stunning collapse. They started the season 7-3, peaking with a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers in mid-November.

Since then though, the Titans have gone winless and are now 7-9 on the season. Injuries and poor play from the receivers is likely the biggest reason for that, but a 7-10 finish would still be a brutal way to finish the season.

Tennessee might have a lot of soul-searching to do next season if they lose this game.

Can Joshua Dobbs lead the Titans to victory this weekend?