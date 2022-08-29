NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years.

According to PFF's Ari Meirov via Adam Schefter:

"The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."

The NFL world reacted to Kern's release on Monday.

"Wow. [Brett Kern] thank you for everything brother," a Titans fan tweeted. "Good luck with everything."

"No tryout needed. Go get him," a fan tweeted at the Bills.

"Bills calling..."

"Fun fact: He played for every coach in Tennessee Titans history," a fan said. "Legend."

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's preseason finale, Kern had an idea that his time on the Titans might be up: