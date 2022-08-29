NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years.
According to PFF's Ari Meirov via Adam Schefter:
"The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
The NFL world reacted to Kern's release on Monday.
"Wow. [Brett Kern] thank you for everything brother," a Titans fan tweeted. "Good luck with everything."
"No tryout needed. Go get him," a fan tweeted at the Bills.
"Bills calling..."
"Fun fact: He played for every coach in Tennessee Titans history," a fan said. "Legend."
Speaking to reporters after Saturday's preseason finale, Kern had an idea that his time on the Titans might be up:
You could probably flip a coin. I feel like I’ve hit the ball well this camp, and Stoney has obviously done really, really well. I just kind of understand how the business works, and we’ll just see what happens. ... If I’m here, I’m ready to go. If I'm not, I’m beyond blessed with the years I’ve been here and the friendships that I’ve made that I’ll have for the rest of my life. Nashville is home now.