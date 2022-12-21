NFL World Reacts To Titans' Veteran Quarterback Signing

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago it looked like the Tennessee Titans were one of the best teams in the league - not just the AFC.

However, a recent losing skid has the Titans in danger of missing the playoff. Tennessee still holds a one-game advantage over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but needs a win this weekend to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Unfortunately, it certainly sounds like the team will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill this weekend. Tannehill injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and is "seriously in doubt" to play this weekend.

With Tannehill battling an injury, the team signed veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs. Some think the signing is very bad news for Tannehill.

"I've already counted Tannehill out of the next two games, but could it go beyond that?" Titans reporter Joe Rexrode said.

"This is something I can get on board with," said another of Dobbs' signing.

"I love this and I won’t apologize for it," added a third.

