NFL World Reacts To TJ Watt's Pro Bowl Selection

Of all the players selected to make the 2023 Pro Bowl, Arizona Cardinals pass rusher T.J. Watt probably ranks as the most controversial.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was voted to the Pro Bowl despite appearing in just seven games and hardly dominating in those games either. He has 4.0 sacks, seven QB hits and five tackles for loss this season.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of defenders with twice as much success rushing the pass rusher as Watt this season. Few if any of them even got chosen as alternates.

For many NFL fans, this situation is further evidence to them that the Pro Bowl has lost all credibility. Many are saying that Watt simply does not deserve to get in with so few games and so little production this season.

TJ Watt has made the Pro Bowl in four previous seasons and it's often the case that players who have made it in previous years can get in on their reputation alone. That certainly seems to be the case here.

It would probably be more appropriate for Watt to simply opt out of playing and give his spot to someone more deserving. Though given that it's going to be a different kind of Pro Bowl this year, who knows if that would even make a difference.

