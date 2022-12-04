NFL World Reacts To Today's Schedule Of Games

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

It's a full slate of games on the NFL menu this Sunday and the football world is getting excited about it.

With only two teams on a bye (the Cardinals and Panthers), this weekend is packed with plenty of football action throughout the day including some rivalry games and some fun rematches between the Bengals-Chiefs and Chargers-Raiders.

Here's what fans had to say about it on Twitter:

"13 NFL games on today’s schedule," said Troy Vincent. "LET’S GO!!"

"Another full schedule of NFL games starts today at 1 p.m. ET," tweeted the NFL's Football Operations. "13 games – who are you tuning in to watch?"

"As NFL media folks point out that today's schedule features FIVE games between teams currently holding playoff positions, it just illustrates once more how absurd it is that the decision was made to keep IND-DAL as the SNF game," a user said. "SMH."

Which matchup are you most looking forward to?