NFL World Reacts To Todd McShay's Surprise Draft Pick

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Over the years, many have talked down on the importance of the running back position. But for a team in win-now mode, ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay thinks there may be a surprise at the No. 5 spot.

In his first mock draft, McShay has the Philadelphia Eagles slated to take Texas star RB Bijan Robinson in the top-five.

Something that the NFL world reacted to on Wednesday:

ESPN’s Todd McShay mock 1.0 has the #Eagles drafting #Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the number 5 overall selection," tweeted ML Football. "Bijan with that offense would be unstoppable."

"McShay’s got Bijan 5th to the Eagles," another said.

"Todd McShay about to try to justify having the Eagles select Bijan Robinson at 5 on NFL Live,'" another user tweeted.

"Awful. Horrendous. At a loss for words. Bijan is outstanding but you don’t take RB’s that high. Dear lord Todd McShay."

With Miles Sanders likely looking to cash-in this offseason, what do you do if you're running the Eagles?