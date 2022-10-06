NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Bad Football' News

Some analysts view the volume of 2-2 records around the league as parity among the top teams in the NFL.

Tom Brady views it as "a lot of bad football."

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see," the 45-year-old quarterback said during his press conference on Thursday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Brady.

"Sounds like somebody is projecting," one fan wrote.

"He’s right. Most of these games have been awful," another said.

"Imagine that, me and Tom Brady seeing eye to eye," another said.

After dropping each of their last two games, Brady and the Buccaneers are one of these 2-2 teams. At this point in the season, many analysts expected Tampa Bay to have a winning record.

There are currently 15 2-2 squads in the NFL. This list features several teams with high expectations, including the Bucs, Rams, Chargers, Broncos, Ravens and Bengals. The entire NFC West division is 2-2.

Brady and his Tampa Bay squad will look to break this .500 record with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.