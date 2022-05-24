NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Baseball Video

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Before Tom Brady was a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the NFL's most accomplished quarterback, he was actually a baseball player.

Prior to his commitment to playing football at the University of Michigan, TB12 was selected by the Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

On Tuesday, Brady decided to get a little batting practice in with Rob Gronkowski, and it looks like the GOAT's still got it.

The NFL world reacted to Brady's BP session on social media.

"Not the OTA footage we were expecting of Brady & Gronk but we’ll take it!" laughed The Ringer's NFL page.

"Mandatory note that Brady was a better baseball player than football player and was drafted out of high school," tweeted one user.

"Tom Brady taking some BP with Rob Gronkowski shagging fly balls. That appears to be the Yankees minor league complex south of Raymond James Stadium," pointed out Bucs reporter Rick Stroud. "Suppose maybe they tossed a few footballs beforehand?"

"Never knew Brady hits lefty …" commented Albert Breer.

"Not quite like the hacks you took at Fenway back in the day," said NESN's Adam Pellerin.

Tom Brady continues to show that fun-loving personality that was hidden for so long in New England.