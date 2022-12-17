NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Update

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Rumors of what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to do after the 2022 season are running rampant.

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic, a majority of insiders believe Brady will likely retire at the end of the season. However, that contradicts a report from NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero earlier this week.

"How and when (Brady's) career ends is firmly up in the air," Rapoport and Pelissero said. "Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady...(who) feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position."

The latest report from Jones has fans wondering, though. Some aren't falling for the rumors - again.

"I'm not falling for this. Again," one fan said.

"Yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it," said another.

"So what you’re saying is, he’ll be back next year, but probably with a different team?" joked a third.

Will Brady play in 2023?