NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Clinching Playoff Appearance

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially in the NFL playoffs.

They were able to come back from a 21-10 deficit on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC South for a second straight season. It's also the third-straight season that the Bucs have made the playoffs overall.

This means Tom Brady will be in the playoffs yet again as he chases his eighth Super Bowl.

Naturally, this led to a lot of reactions from the NFL community on social media.

"Tom Brady has been a starter in the NFL for 21 seasons. He's made the playoffs in 20 of those seasons. He just had a 4-TD game on a division-clinching must-win," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

"And through it all, Tom Brady makes the playoffs AGAIN. It may not have been the prettiest year but he got it done and we should tip our cap to the greatest to ever do it," another tweet read.

The Bucs can now rest their starters next week since they're locked into the fourth seed.