NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Dolphins News

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins got some massive punishments thrown their way on Tuesday afternoon.

The NFL docked the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17.

This investigation took place after the Dolphins were accused of tampering and tanking. The league found three instances of tampering, two of which involved Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

According to the findings, the Dolphins tampered with Brady back in 2019 when he was still with the Patriots and then did it this past offseason. They were trying to bring him and former Saints head coach Sean Payton into the fold.

The NFL world is flabbergasted by this report.

Had Brady gone to the Dolphins, it would've been arguably the biggest story of the offseason.

Instead, the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback with Mike McDaniel as their head coach.

Brady is set to chase his eighth Super Bowl when the season kicks off next month.