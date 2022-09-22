NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Finger Injury News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady finally exorcised his demons against the New Orleans Saints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-10 win last weekend.

Brady entered the game 0-4 against the Saints over the previous two regular seasons. While he got the win, he picked up an injury that had some fans concerned.

Brady is reportedly dealing with a finger injury, but told reporters he's doing just fine.

"Tom Brady downplayed his bruised up ring finger. 'Feels great,'" Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud said.

Naturally, fans had a few jokes about the injury.

'Ring finger is a little bruised from all the rings I bet," one fan joked.

"Well he’s a robot and not real so makes sense," said another.

Others know he's played through worse injuries so he should be good to go for Sunday's game. "He’s played thru much worse!" the fan said.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.