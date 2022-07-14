NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Former Teammates Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady posted a pretty cool photo on Thursday that had three of his former teammates in it.

Brady was with Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski as all four are filming "80 For Brady" right now. It's an upcoming film about four friends who take a road trip to watch Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Filming began back in March for it.

Brady teased that all four were looking to play together again, but of course, was joking about it.

"BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though," Brady tweeted.

It didn't take long for NFL fans to chime in with their reactions to this photo.

The film doesn't have a release date confirmed yet, but is set to debut at some point in 2023.