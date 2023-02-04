NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Fox Announcement

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

FOX is expected to have a new top color commentator for next season.

With Tom Brady now retired, he will likely be replacing Greg Olsen alongside Kevin Burkhardt as FOX's top color commentator. It comes after he agreed to a 10-year $375 million contract with the network before this past season started.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, multiple people told him that Brady will do a better job than a lot of people expect him to.

"Everyone I spoke with said they were impressed by Brady’s ability to communicate football concepts in a clear way. They all said he was opinionated in those meetings. They described him as someone who could be very funny and occasionally profane and came off like a normal person who simply had an irregular, amazing career and life," Deitsch wrote.

Naturally, the NFL community on social media had some quick reactions to this.

How do you think Brady will do as a commentator?