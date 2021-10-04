The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Getting Booed Tonight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady against the Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a first down against the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

How will the Patriots fan base react to seeing Tom Brady on Sunday night? Will the legendary quarterback get cheered? Will he get booed? Or will it be a mixture of both?

Five minutes into Sunday night’s game, we know the answer.

Brady was cheered every time he took the field prior to kickoff on Sunday night. Patriots fans stood up and cheered their former quarterback, who won six Super Bowls during his time with the franchise.

When Brady took the field for his first drive of the game, though, the legendary quarterback was booed.

While some in the NFL world are surprised by that, others think it fits. Brady was cheered before the game, but once the ball is snapped, he’s the opponent.

Brady wasn’t the only former Patriots player getting booed on Sunday night, though. Ex-New England wide receiver Antonio Brown was booed heavily after his first catch.

Booing Antonio Brown makes a lot of sense, though…

New England and Tampa Bay are currently tied, 0-0, five minutes into the first quarter. The game is airing on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.