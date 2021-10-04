NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Getting Booed Tonight

How will the Patriots fan base react to seeing Tom Brady on Sunday night? Will the legendary quarterback get cheered? Will he get booed? Or will it be a mixture of both?

Five minutes into Sunday night’s game, we know the answer.

Brady was cheered every time he took the field prior to kickoff on Sunday night. Patriots fans stood up and cheered their former quarterback, who won six Super Bowls during his time with the franchise.

When Brady took the field for his first drive of the game, though, the legendary quarterback was booed.

Tom Brady and the #Bucs offense got booed as they took the field. pic.twitter.com/cQxecuk2rO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

While some in the NFL world are surprised by that, others think it fits. Brady was cheered before the game, but once the ball is snapped, he’s the opponent.

Boos? Really? — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 4, 2021

They cheered him every time he took the field before the game. I actually get it. One the ball gets kicked off… he’s the opponent. https://t.co/qWhUfhJAgN — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 4, 2021

Brady, BOOED before first play. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2021

Tom Brady and the Bucs offense are now getting loudly booed in their inaugural jaunt. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 4, 2021

These jerkoffs booed him!! — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) October 4, 2021

Brady wasn’t the only former Patriots player getting booed on Sunday night, though. Ex-New England wide receiver Antonio Brown was booed heavily after his first catch.

Antonio Brown ALSO booed loudly at Gillette after his first catch — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 4, 2021

Booing Antonio Brown makes a lot of sense, though…

New England and Tampa Bay are currently tied, 0-0, five minutes into the first quarter. The game is airing on NBC.