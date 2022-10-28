NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Decision News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

After weeks of heavy speculation, Tom Brady has announced his official divorce decision with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The superstar quarterback took to Instagram with a message for the NFL world.

"In recent days, my wife and I have finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together... We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

Take a look at Brady's full statement here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Still can't believe this," one fan wrote.

"This man said with his full chest he’s gotta give it another year just for his team to be 3-5. Man gave it all up," another added.

"Announcing your divorce on social then asking for privacy is beyond me Tom," another said.

"Sad that Brady felt he had to announce it like it’s anybody else’s business," another wrote.

Brady and the Buccaneers are 3-5 to start the 2022 NFL season. There's some heavy speculation about whether or not his off-field life is affecting his play on the gridiron.

Brady and Gisele were married for 13 years and share two children.