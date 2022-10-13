NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Friends News

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's friends are taking her side as their relationship has come into question.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source told Us Weekly. “They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele...This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return."

Fans couldn't help but react to the latest news. Some think he should just retire from the sport and focus on his family.

"He should just retire," a fan said.

Others don't think Gisele should be surprised that Brady wants to keep playing the game he loves.

"If I read one more article like Gisele has been done wrong. I'm gonna break something. Don't marry a football player then be upset he likes playing football," a fan said.

Others think the friends shouldn't have a say in their relationship.

"They’re adults. They can handle it themselves. Their friends should mind their own business," a fan said.

What do you think of the latest news?