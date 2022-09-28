NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele "Grown Apart" News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned new troubling details from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

According to recent reports from Page Six, there is "no accusation of cheating." However, the couple have reportedly "grown apart" over the past few years.

“There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side," an inside source reportedly said. “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

Here's more from Page Six's report:

“Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants," a family source said. “There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

Fans couldn't help but give their opinions on the matter.

"she needs substance and a deeper connection," one person said.

"Man Tom Brady must have REALLY pissed off Gisele!" said another.

Hopefully Brady and Gisele can mend their relationship once he actually decides he's done with football.