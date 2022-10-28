NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Decision News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly took a significant step towards a divorce today.

According to a report from TMZ, the couple is filing for divorce today. "Our sources say lawyers for both Gisele and Tom have been working with a mediator to hammer out both property settlement and custody, and we're told they have come to terms," TMZ said.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the latest news about their marriage. Most fans couldn't help but make a joke about Brady and the Buccaneers' performance against the Baltimore Ravens last night.

"Marriage was on the line and he laid an egg on prime time," one fan said.

"Good for her. He is never divorcing football. After he finally retires it is onto the TV gig and it will be never ending. Maybe ownership of a team at some point," another fan said.

Others fans thinks Brady should keep doing what he loves.

"When you find something you love, do it!" a fan said.

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009. They have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.