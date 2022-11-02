NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship Details

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady reportedly never wanted to divorce Gisele Bündchen, but the Brazilian supermodel felt it's what was needed.

According to a source with People.com, the seven-time Super Bowl champ "didn't want the divorce and he didn't want the marriage to end" and was "willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work."

However, Bündchen felt "it was a little bit too little, too late." Adding, "[Gisele] gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't."

The NFL world reacted to the details of Brady's divorce on social media.

"We know," one user replied.

"So he was willing to do anything but retire??" another asked.

"He's very stupid," a fan said.

"Then he should’ve stayed retired and taken care of his family," another commented. "Next!"

"I see both parties writing bestsellers from this divorce."

"So very sad that Tom Brady chose his career over marriage and family," another tweeted.

The pair reportedly plan to continue to co-parent their two children to give them as happy a life as possible.