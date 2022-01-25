NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Speculation

Gisele Bundchen has seen her husband, Tom Brady, take too many grueling NFL hits over the years. So much so, she may try and influence his retirement this offseason.

Gisele has always been vocal about Brady’s NFL career. On Monday, a report surfaced that the world-renowned supermodel has told Brady multiple times already that 22 seasons in the NFL is more than enough.

“There’s a belief that Mrs. Brady, otherwise known as Gisele Bundchen, has laid down the law with her husband,” wrote Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “That, regardless of whether he wants to keep playing in 2022 and beyond, she’s telling him that 22 seasons are more than enough.”

Gisele isn’t the only one discussing the topic of retirement, though. Brady has opened up on the topic as well.

The Buccaneers quarterback recently admitted that Gisele hates seeing Brady taking lick after lick on the gridiron.

“It pains [Gisele] to see me get hit out there,” said Brady. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

So where do things go from here?

Well, it’s worth pointing out Gisele and Brady have been saying similar things for years now.

“Brady might retire. There’s certainly a lot of smoke about it. But the comments he made about Gisele and his family are the same things he has said for 5+ years on the subject,” said Patriots beat reporter Evan Lazar. “Not sure why those are being taken differently now.”

With that being said, there’s probably a reason we’re hearing so much about Brady potentially retiring. Will it finally happen this offseason?

“Brady is definitely a family man, but if it were up to Gisele, Brady would’ve retired 7 years ago. It’s understandable. I think she let’s him go for one more year,” a fan said.

It seems there’s plenty that’ll factor into Brady’s retirement decision.

If Gisele had her way, he’d have probably stopped playing years ago. Will this finally be the year?