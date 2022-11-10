NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele's Living Situation

Earlier this month, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced they finalized their divorce after months of relationship rumors.

While the couple is officially divorced, they won't be straying too far from one another. Earlier this week, Bundchen reportedly made a significant purchase in the Miami area.

According to TMZ, Bundchen bought a $11.5 million home in the Miami Beach area. The home happens to be just a stone's throw from where Brady's future home will be.

Of course, the news caused some interesting reactions on social media. Some believe the move could make co-parenting a bit easier, while others think she's just being petty.

"Gisele bought a home right opposite Tom Brady’s new house. This level of pettiness is insane," another person said.

There's even a conspiracy theory floating around.

"What if Gisele divorced Tom Brady due to his irresponsibly large investment in FTX in order to preserve their assets under her name. The divorce was final so quickly and she bought a house right across from Tom," one person suggested.

What do you think of the news?