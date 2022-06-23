NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Josh Allen Drama

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Josh Allen has yet to beat Tom Brady on the football field - a fact that the seven-time Super Bowl winner was more than happy to remind him of on Twitter today.

Allen recently appeared on Bussin' With The Boys and was asked where he would rank himself, Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes as golfers. The Bills quarterback put Rodgers and Mahomes ahead of himself before putting Brady way below all three of them.

Brady didn't seem to like that though. Taking to Twitter he dissed Allen for "moving to 0-5 all-time head-to-head."

"Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head. This is why Josh will succeed in this league!" Brady wrote.

NFL fans loved seeing Brady burn Allen like that and they made their feelings known in the replies:

The Buffalo Bills don't play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. So unless the two teams meet in the Super Bowl, Josh Allen may never get the chance to get a win over Tom Brady.

And if Allen never gets that win over Brady, Brady is going to have bragging rights over him for the rest of his seemingly ascendant career.

That being said, Brady's comment didn't really have anything to do with golf. Once he retires, maybe he'll start to pick up the game more to avoid being taken to task for how bad his peers think he is.