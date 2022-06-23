NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Mac Jones Comparisons

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After leading the New England Patriots to the playoffs in his first year as a starter, quarterback Mac Jones has a lot of hype heading into 2022. But some are already hyping him up as the next Tom Brady.

Earlier this week, Scott Zolak of The Sports Hub reported that several people within the Patriots organization are praising Jones for having a terrific offseason of training. They're saying that the team trusts him a lot more - much like how they trusted Brady.

"I think they like the quarterback more than people think... Not that he's that advanced, but we trust this kid, he reminds us of Tom Brady," Zolak said.

Naturally, Fox's Skip Bayless decided that the time was ripe to ask the question. He asked on Twitter if Jones is already turning into Brady.

But NFL fans don't want to hear that right now. They're virtually rolling their eyes in the responses on Twitter:

There's no denying that Mac Jones was the most successful rookie quarterback in the NFL last year. He was the runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting and set records for his accuracy en route to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance.

But the only constant in the NFL is change and there were a number of notable changes to the team's coaching staff this season. Whether that leads to a progression or regression in 2022 remains to be seen.

As for the Jones-Brady debate, it's probably not going to be argued sincerely until Jones wins his first Super Bowl.

