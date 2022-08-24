NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Not Practicing News

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is not practicing again on Wednesday.

He just came back to the team on Monday but this missed practice day is because of veteran maintenance. According to Rick Stroud, he's thrown a lot of passes in the Bucs' last two practices.

This news brought a lot of different reactions from NFL fans.

"Veteran maintenance day? Dude was on vacation this month. How much rest does he need?" one fan asked.

"Clearly he's out filming the Masked Dancer," another fan said.

Brady returned on Monday after he was away from the team for 11 days. According to Pro Football Network, Brady was spending time with his family down at an exclusive report in the Bahamas.

He'll likely be back at practice on Thursday as the Bucs finish preparing for their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

That game will take place on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.