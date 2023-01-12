NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Offseason Speculation

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Miami Dolphins have been trying to get their hands on Tom Brady for quite some time now.

The franchise initially attempted to land Brady when he left New England in 2020.

And last year, the organization was found guilty of tampering with both Brady and retired head coach Sean Payton.

An NFL source for ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio says Brady to Miami in 2023 is "definitely on the table."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this speculation.

"For once, be right. I’m begging you," one fan wrote.

"Some people just can’t let things go," another said.

I"t's definitely on the table for me to win Powerball," another joked.

Brady is on the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. If he doesn't retire, he very well could be on his way to a new landing spot in 2023.

While the Dolphins thought they had their franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season, multiple serious head injuries have called his NFL future into question.

Could Brady really return to the AFC East as a member of the Dolphins?

For now, Brady will lead the Bucs into a first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.