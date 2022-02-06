NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ownership Speculation

There’s been a lot of talk in recent years about Peyton Manning potentially stepping into an NFL ownership role. Another legendary quarterback might be better suited, though.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week. Brady, who made more money than any player in NFL history, is also married to a very accomplished model in Gisele Bundchen.

In fact, Gisele reportedly has more career earnings than Brady. Among the two of them, they’ve reportedly made roughly $1 billion in career earnings.

While that’s not enough to buy an NFL franchise, perhaps Brady and Gisele will one day have enough to become controlling owners.

Could Tom Brady be on track to eventually become a full-blown member of Club Oligarch, acquiring a controlling stake in an NFL team? https://t.co/JIhVhzmweM — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 6, 2022

It would be pretty fun to see.

“Nothing would make me happier outside of any Bengals success than to see Tom continue to dominate the NFL in some way shape or form,” one fan tweeted.

“He kinda owns several now…” one fan joked.

“He already owns the Buffalo Bills…” another fan joked.

Pro Football Talk speculated about Brady’s potential rise to NFL ownership:

Cryptocurrency. NFTs. Clothing line. TB12. Production company. Maybe more. Maybe much more. He’ll need more to eventually reach oligarch status. If he does, it would be interesting to see whether someone who knows the sport as well as he does would do a better job as an owner than someone who made a ton of money in some other industry and bought a football team — or someone who 23-and-me’d their way into inheriting a franchise.

If Brady were to buy an NFL franchise, which one should it be?