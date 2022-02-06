The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ownership Speculation

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of talk in recent years about Peyton Manning potentially stepping into an NFL ownership role. Another legendary quarterback might be better suited, though.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week. Brady, who made more money than any player in NFL history, is also married to a very accomplished model in Gisele Bundchen.

In fact, Gisele reportedly has more career earnings than Brady. Among the two of them, they’ve reportedly made roughly $1 billion in career earnings.

While that’s not enough to buy an NFL franchise, perhaps Brady and Gisele will one day have enough to become controlling owners.

It would be pretty fun to see.

“Nothing would make me happier outside of any Bengals success than to see Tom continue to dominate the NFL in some way shape or form,” one fan tweeted.

“He kinda owns several now…” one fan joked.

“He already owns the Buffalo Bills…” another fan joked.

Pro Football Talk speculated about Brady’s potential rise to NFL ownership:

Cryptocurrency. NFTs. Clothing line. TB12. Production company. Maybe more. Maybe much more.

He’ll need more to eventually reach oligarch status. If he does, it would be interesting to see whether someone who knows the sport as well as he does would do a better job as an owner than someone who made a ton of money in some other industry and bought a football team — or someone who 23-and-me’d their way into inheriting a franchise.

If Brady were to buy an NFL franchise, which one should it be?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.