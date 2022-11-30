NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Patriots Speculation

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady could go back to the New England Patriots.

The idea was floated by Patriots reporter Jeff Howe, who suggested the team wouldn't even need to trade Mac Jones.

Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They've made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady's return in 2021 — an appointment they set up prior to the game.

Some Patriots fans would love to welcome Brady back into the stadium.

"Bring back our king," one fan said.

At least one fan believes Belichick will leave the Patriots unless Brady comes back.

"It’s the only way I can see BB sticking around. He’s had to lead Mac on a leash to get any level of offensive movement. I think he wants to make it easy on himself now," another fan said.

Other fans don't believe the speculation at all.

"Lmao a 50 year old Brady going to the toughest division in all of football when he is struggling to win the NFC south," a fan said.

