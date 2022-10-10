NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Penalty History News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A lot was made about the roughing-the-passer penalty on Sunday afternoon that involved Tom Brady.

Numerous fans thought it was just Brady getting the benefit of the doubt from an official but it turns out that hasn't happened in the last few years.

According to Greg Auman, the call against Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was the first one that Brady has drawn all season. He also only drew one roughing call during all of last season and ranks 16th among all quarterbacks in RTP penalties since he signed with the Bucs in 2020.

Fans are a bit surprised by this, but still upset since that penalty cost the Falcons a chance to get the ball back.

This will be an interesting stat to keep tabs on for the remainder of the season.

Next up for the Bucs is a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16.