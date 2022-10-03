NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Postgame Handshake Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady took the loss in Sunday night's Super Bowl XL rematch.

And while he kept things relatively short with Patrick Mahomes after the game, the 15-time Pro Bowler let the young Patrick Mahomes know that he played great and to keep it up.

The NFL world reacted to the QB's postgame exchange on social media.

"Hand on head that’s his son," laughed one user.

“It’s my turn old man.”

"Brady time to retire," tweeted a member of Bills Mafia.

"Pure class from Brady," another said. "LFG! Next!"

"Left Foles hanging tho."

"Brady is like we’ll get u in the Super Bowl again. Good regular season win," another replied.

The Bucs were pretty well-handled by Kansas City last night, who jumped out to a 21-3 lead early and never let Tampa back within less than two scores.

Brady and Co. fall to 2-2 on the young season with a division game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.