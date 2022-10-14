NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Potential Punishment News

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

According to ESPN, fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.

One fan doesn't think there's much to discuss.

"'Looking into' ??? It takes two secs. Watch the replay. Investigation over," one fan said.

At least one person thinks Brady should be suspended for his controversial conduct.

"Suspend him please! That’s more dangerous than shoving a camera man. Tom Brady kicked him with Cleats. If you never been cleated before, that s*** absolutely hurts," one fan said.

"Should’ve been unsportsmanlike during the play but of course the Refs miss that," said another.

Should Brady receive a punishment for the play?