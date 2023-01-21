NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Punishment
During the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys game, Tom Brady took some heat for what he did on the field.
Brady committed a dirty play against Malik Hooker while the defensive back was attempting to return a fumble. The seven-time Super Bowl champion attempted to tackle Hooker, but not in a conventional way.
Brady attempted a slide tackle - like a move in a soccer game - instead of a normal tackle. Thankfully he didn't make contact with Hooker otherwise he could have caused serious harm.
The NFL wasn't too pleased with Brady, though. On Saturday afternoon, the league announced a fine of over $16,000 for Brady's actions.
The football world flocked to social media to react to the news.
"Should have gotten a red card for the slide tackle tbh," one person joked.
"Great way for him to go out," another fan said.
"Tom Brady fined he might actually be done," said a third.
Did the NFL make the right decision?