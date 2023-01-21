NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Punishment

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

During the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys game, Tom Brady took some heat for what he did on the field.

Brady committed a dirty play against Malik Hooker while the defensive back was attempting to return a fumble. The seven-time Super Bowl champion attempted to tackle Hooker, but not in a conventional way.

Brady attempted a slide tackle - like a move in a soccer game - instead of a normal tackle. Thankfully he didn't make contact with Hooker otherwise he could have caused serious harm.

The NFL wasn't too pleased with Brady, though. On Saturday afternoon, the league announced a fine of over $16,000 for Brady's actions.

The football world flocked to social media to react to the news.

"Should have gotten a red card for the slide tackle tbh," one person joked.

"Great way for him to go out," another fan said.

"Tom Brady fined he might actually be done," said a third.

Did the NFL make the right decision?