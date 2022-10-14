NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Punishment News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a punishment from the NFL following a very controversial play.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett threw Brady to the ground after a sack. Just moments later, Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

Jarrett was called for roughing the passer on the play, but it was Brady who received a punishment this week for his actions.

"NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reporter on Twitter.

Fans aren't satisfied with the penalty.

"Doesn’t change the fact they gifted him the game lmfao this isn’t even a slap on the wrist," one fan said.

"Translation for regular people: Tom Brady has been fined $0.37," another fan joked.

Others are just happy the league finally took action against Brady.

"Good. It's about damn time the league punishes Brady," a fan said.

What do you think about the punishment?